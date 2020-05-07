Kirsch Gelband Sues Mazie Slater Over $125M Verizon Deal

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA launched a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC of cutting it out of the $125 million personal injury award a paralyzed attorney won from Verizon New Jersey, despite the three years of work it put into the case. Mazie Slater and David A. Mazie intend to keep the entire $25 million fee for representing Maria Meister in her successful suit over a fallen utility pole that catastrophically injured her, according to the state court lawsuit. But Kirsch Gelband claims it's entitled to an unspecified but substantial fee given the $90 million deal it...

