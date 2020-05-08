Atty Says Ex-Clients' Italian Restaurant Logo Not Protected

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A New York-based attorney has asked a federal court to toss an Italian restaurant's lawsuit filed by his former clients accusing him of stealing their logo to start a competing business, saying the government has already determined that the mark isn't protectable. Michael Cea, who formerly represented the restaurant's owners in visa proceedings, told a New York federal court on Thursday that Panzerotti Bites of Brooklyn can't sue him for trademark infringement when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied it protection for its logo. The only portion of Panzerotti Bites' logo that the trademark office determined is protectable is its...

