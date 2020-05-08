Harvey Weinstein Denied Privilege Shield In Trafficking Suit

Law360, New York (May 8, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday swatted aside Harvey Weinstein's attempt to withhold documents in a sex trafficking lawsuit, ruling that the Hollywood-mogul-turned-imprisoned-rapist had lost his right to invoke privilege over discovery by disobeying court orders. During a Friday teleconference in actress Wedil David's lawsuit against The Weinstein Co. LLC and Weinstein himself, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Nathaniel Fox rejected Weinstein's bid to narrow an earlier order, which found Weinstein had waived his right to any discovery objections by failing to produce documents on time, and brushed off Weinstein's new arguments to preserve his right to try to withhold certain materials....

