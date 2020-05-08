Judge Won't Police Attys' Arb. Talk In Goldman Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- While the class counsel in a sex bias suit against Goldman Sachs did undermine the arbitration process by telling some workers they can remain in the suit by opting out of their arbitration agreements, they did not violate any orders, a New York federal magistrate judge said Friday. Goldman had asked the court to force the class counsel, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Outten & Golden LLP, to submit any planned communication with the class of workers to the banking giant for comment and to the court for approval. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger declined, saying such scripting or...

