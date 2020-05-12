Real Estate Co. Slams Vale Claims In $500M Mining JV Fight

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A New York real estate investment firm has bristled at allegations that it was involved in a scheme to funnel $500 million invested by Brazilian mining company Vale SA in a doomed Guinean venture into expensive Manhattan real estate, saying the claims are based on "speculation and happenstance." Vale alleged in a lawsuit filed in New York last month that it believes the $500 million it invested in the iron ore mining concession, which involved a company owned by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, may have been used to finance the purchase of "valuable and iconic" buildings in Manhattan. The mining company...

