Kobe Bryant Knew Copter Travel Was Risky, Pilot's Rep Says

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The brother of a pilot whose helicopter crashed and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and a half-dozen other passengers has told a California state court that the basketball legend knew the risks of flying, meaning his family can't seek damages from the pilot's estate. Berge Zoboyan said in a Friday filing that his deceased brother Ara Zoboyan bears no responsibility for the death of Bryant and the other passengers who perished because they knowingly assumed the risks of flying on the foggy day in January that claimed their lives. Zoboyan said any damages or injuries in the case were "directly caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS