Facebook Cuts $52M Deal To End Moderators' Trauma Claims

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. has agreed to pay $52 million to resolve allegations that the social media giant ignored workplace safety standards and allowed content moderators to sustain significant psychological trauma as a result of the thousands of graphic images they see on the job, attorneys said Tuesday. The moderators' attorneys released a statement Tuesday announcing the settlement, under which Facebook agreed to pay 10,000 content moderators who worked for Facebook's vendors in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida $1,000 each. The company also agreed to cover treatment costs and to provide more counseling to moderators while they work, the statement says. Under the...

