Family of Mom, Girl Killed With Kobe Bryant Sues Copter Co.

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The relatives of a mother and daughter who died in the January helicopter crash along with former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and six others filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against the helicopter company and the estate of the pilot. The lawsuit was filed by the family of Sarah Chester, who was 45 when she died, and Payton Chester, who was 13, against Island Express Helicopters Inc., Island Express Holdings Corp. and the estate of pilot Ara George Zobayan, who also died in the crash. According to the Chester family, Island Express "negligently employed, trained and...

