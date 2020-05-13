Southwest Escapes Privacy Claims Over Fingerprint Clock-Ins

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday tossed claims that Southwest Airlines violated the state's landmark biometric privacy law by requiring workers to use their fingerprints to clock in and out of work, saying the dispute must be settled by an adjustment board because their union may have consented to the practice on the employees' collective behalf. Though the named plaintiffs are ramp supervisors who are not represented by the Transportation Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO Local 555, three of the four began their careers as ramp agents — whose duties include loading bags and cargo and directing airplanes in and out...

