Uber Asks 9th Circ. To Ax Fund's Illicit Biz Practices Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Uber has asked the Ninth Circuit to dump a Texas retirement fund's suit alleging investors were defrauded by the ride-hailing giant's corporate scandals and public relations mishaps, saying the fund cannot pin its purported investment losses on Uber's cautious representations about its business. Uber Technologies Inc. urged the appeals court to affirm U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr.'s July dismissal of Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund's second amended securities fraud suit seeking to hold Uber and its former CEO Travis Kalanick accountable for "reputational risks that threatened Uber's growth." The fund simply stuffed its lawsuit with a laundry list...

