Hertz Wants $56M Back From Ex-GC, 'Domineering' Ex-CEO

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A former Hertz CEO's heavy-handed management style, which included telling a colleague to "turn your brain on," contributed to an environment that led to false profit reports, the car rental outfit told the New Jersey federal court overseeing the company's bid to claw back $56 million from the ex-executive and a former Hertz general counsel. Hertz said in an amended complaint Tuesday that ex-CEO Mark Frissora's messages support its claim that he created a pressure-cooker work environment in which workers felt bullied into distorting numbers to meet performance goals, which ultimately led to a 2014 accounting scandal that cost the company...

