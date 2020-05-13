9th Circ. Says Convicted Ex-ICE Atty Needs Habeas Hearing

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that a federal court failed to properly investigate a former ICE attorney's claims that he wasn't properly informed about plea options and his trial courtroom was improperly closed off before his conviction on bribery charges, ordering further proceedings in a habeas suit. Former ICE lawyer Constantine Peter Kallas was convicted in 2010 of three dozen felony counts in connection with taking bribes from noncitizens who wanted to stay in the U.S., and was sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison. After the Ninth Circuit upheld Kallas' conviction, he filed a habeas corpus suit in 2015, also...

