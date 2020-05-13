Zoom Sued After Bible Study Derailed By 'Traumatizing' Porn

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Zoom's lax security allowed a "known offender" to commandeer a web-based bible study class and "Zoombomb" its participants with "traumatizing" pornography, a San Francisco church alleged in a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court. Saint Paulus Lutheran Church and the bible study group leader Heddi N. Cundle hit Zoom Video Communications Inc. with a suit claiming the company failed to take necessary steps to keep an intruder from hacking into a May 6 bible study class and causing pornographic content to play "on all participants' computers in a full-screen mode and with loud audio." "Ms. Cundle and the...

