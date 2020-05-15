Ex-Flight Attendant Says ExpressJet Withheld Leave, Benefits

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- ExpressJet Airlines discouraged flight attendants from taking medical leave, refused to pay them for unused vacation time and failed to properly notify departing workers of their right to keep their health coverage, according to a proposed class action filed in Georgia federal court. Former ExpressJet flight attendant Grace Erica Bothwell sued the regional airline on Thursday, making claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, and for breach of contract. Bothwell claims that the company interfered with the workers' right to take leave under the FMLA and that they weren't timely given notice about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS