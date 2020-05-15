Taxation With Representation: Simpson, Hastings, Crowell

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, an investment in beauty company Coty Inc. values it at $4.3 billion, Merck buys an animal products business for $400 million, and blank-check company GigCapital3 gets a $200 million initial public offering. Coty's $4.3B Valuation KKR has agreed to buy a majority stake in the professional beauty and nail products business of Coty Inc., which was led by Skadden, in a deal valuing the unit at roughly $4.3 billion, including debt, the companies said Monday. A Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP team advising KKR includes tax partner Katharine Moir. The agreement comes as Coty is...

