Equifax Inks $30M Deal With Credit Unions Over Data Breach

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Equifax Inc. has agreed to pay $5.5 million to a putative class of thousands of banks and credit unions, and to spend at least $25 million on the financial institutions' data security, to end their claims in multidistrict litigation stemming from a massive 2017 data breach, the banks said Friday. The financial institutions had argued that the money and time they spent to protect their customers' data is a valid injury directly tied to Equifax's allegedly deficient data security measures. But, in their bid for preliminary approval of the deal filed in Georgia federal court, the banks said the proposed settlement...

