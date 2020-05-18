Coach Says Edelson Should Be Sanctioned Over Abuse Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Volleyball coach Rick Butler urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to sanction Jay Edelson of Edelson PC for what he called a "fraudulent scheme" with a parent to litigate a class action over Butler's alleged concealment of sexual misconduct accusations against him. Citing hundreds of social media posts and an alleged abuse of judicial process, Butler and his wife, Cheryl, claim Edelson and his client, Laura Mullen, have engaged in "gross misconduct" to advance class action claims that "were doomed from the start." The Butlers want permission to file a 98-page sanctions motion, saying that they take U.S. District Judge Matthew...

