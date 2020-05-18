9th Circ. Affirms NCAA Can't Limit Education-Related Benefits

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Monday that a California judge properly threaded the needle in an antitrust lawsuit over whether the NCAA may cap benefits schools offer college athletes, upholding a ruling that struck down NCAA rules blocking benefits tied to education but kept in place others meant to stop athletes from being treated like professionals. A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel found both that the antitrust challenge was not already covered in the 2015 landmark O'Bannon v. NCAA case in the Ninth Circuit and that the lower court was correct in finding that increasing college athletes' compensation and benefits, at least those...

