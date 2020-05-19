Akin Gump Escapes Sanctions Bid In Hotel Developer Fight

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has dodged a sanctions bid over its representation of a hotel developer alleging that a rival brought sham suits against competitors to extort multimillion-dollar ransoms, after a California federal judge ruled that the developer has made legitimate claims at this point in the proceedings. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II on Monday denied most of the allegations made by rival property developer Sunset Landmark Investment LLC and its manager, Saeed Nourmand, in their bid to dismiss hotel developer Relevant Group LLC's racketeering suit. Relevant says the defendants violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS