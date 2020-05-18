Trumps Can't Delay Fraud Suit Any Longer, Judge Rules

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and three of his children can't push off facing a putative class action accusing them of widespread fraud, a New York federal judge ruled Monday, rejecting the Trumps' recent bid to pause the case for a midcase appeal. The anonymous plaintiffs behind the case claim that the Trump family conned thousands of people into investing in worthless business ventures using the Trump name. The Trumps had asked for a stay in the case while they appeal U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield's order earlier this month denying their motion to send the suit to arbitration. But Judge Schofield on...

