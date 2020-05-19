Real Estate Rumors: Kushner, Zaragon, JP Morgan

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Kushner Cos. has reached a deal to sublease 20,500 square feet of space at the General Motors Building in Manhattan, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is subleasing space on floor 50 of the tower from Brazil-based bank Itau Unibanco Holding SA and is paying $100 per square foot, roughly half of what Itau is paying a venture of real estate investment trust Boston Properties for rent, according to the report. Real estate firm Zaragon has picked up a Miami industrial building for $7.55 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal...

