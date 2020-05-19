Firms Get Fiery In Fight To Lead Consolidated Luckin Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The New York federal judge who consolidated the investor suits against Luckin Coffee on Friday is now reviewing an aggressive lead plaintiff race that drew 18 bids and and has seen its leading contenders cast fiery rebukes at one another. Luckin Coffee Inc., the Chinese coffeehouse chain that revealed on Tuesday that Nasdaq planned to delist its stock, has faced a whirlwind of turbulence since announcing last month that it believed Chief Operating Officer Jian Liu and employees under him fabricated up to $310 million in sales during 2019. The subsequent 80% plunge in Luckin's share price predictably drew a pair...

