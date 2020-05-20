Shell, Exxon Units Want Amici Bids Nixed In $2.7B Award Spat

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Units of ExxonMobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC are urging the Second Circuit not to allow Nigerian government entities to weigh in on their bid to enforce an annulled $2.7 billion arbitral award against Nigeria's state-owned oil company, which they won following a dispute over a deepwater drilling deal. ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd. and Royal Dutch Shell subsidiary Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Co. Ltd. argued on Monday that the Nigerian tax authority and its finance and justice ministries should not be permitted to file their proposed amicus briefs. The Nigerian entities told the court earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS