Acura Drivers Fight Bid To Arbitrate 'Infotainment' Glitch Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Drivers told a California federal judge that Honda missed its shot to arbitrate proposed class claims it sold Acura RDX vehicles with glitchy "infotainment" systems that could freeze or crash, creating a safety hazard and distracting drivers. The drivers on Monday asked U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to reject American Honda Motor Co. Inc.'s bid to trim a proposed class action by forcing eight plaintiffs who leased their vehicles and 12 plaintiffs who purchased their vehicles to arbitrate their claims. The case currently has 26 named plaintiffs spanning 20 states asserting warranty, unfair and deceptive practices, fraudulent concealment and other...

