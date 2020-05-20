Chicago Atty Can't Dodge SEC's Tidied-Up EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court on Tuesday denied a Chicago-based immigration attorney's bid to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's updated lawsuit accusing him of defrauding foreign investors seeking EB-5 visas. U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall ruled last year that the SEC hadn't been specific enough in alleging Seyed Taher Kameli and two of his corporations misused millions of dollars from immigrant investors who were trying to become permanent U.S. residents under the EB-5 program, which encourages immigrants to make large investments in the U.S. in exchange for a visa. The SEC returned to the judge with an amended complaint two...

