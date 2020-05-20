Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sierra Club Tells 9th Circ. Ruling Dooms Border Wall Funds

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club has told the Ninth Circuit that a recent ruling blocking the federal government from pushing its immigration policies on sanctuary cities through a grant program supports the group's position that the Trump administration can't unilaterally transfer money for southern border wall construction.

The Sierra Club and advocacy group Southern Border Communities Coalition argued Tuesday that a recent Seventh Circuit ruling confirmed that there are limits on the federal government's power to use money in ways that don't align with Congress' intent.

The Seventh Circuit blocked the Trump administration from placing conditions on public safety grants to push its...

Companies

Government Agencies

