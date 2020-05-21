NY Firm Chided For Playing 'Fast And Loose' In FLSA Case

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has slapped Troy Law PLLC with a $5,000 sanction after finding the employment firm failed to properly serve defendants in a Fair Labor Standards Act suit multiple times, calling the firm a "repeat player" that has "played too fast and loose" with ethics during the case. John Troy and his namesake firm knew a defendant in a wage and hour case had fled to Taiwan but still proceeded with an application for default judgment, in violation of the rules of civil procedure that require defendants to be properly served, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods said...

