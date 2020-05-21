Google's $7.5M Data Breach Deal Gets Initial Nod

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday preliminarily approved Google's $7.5 million deal that would resolve a proposed class action over a yearslong data breach that exposed millions of accounts on the now-defunct Google+ social media platform. During a hearing held via Zoom Communications Inc.'s video conferencing tool, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila preliminarily signed off on the deal, under which millions of class members would receive between $5 and $12. John A. Yanchunis of Morgan & Morgan argued on behalf of the users that the deal is fair, considering that their expert estimated that the range of values for access...

