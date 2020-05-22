Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Tennis Sued Over College Grad's Head Injury At Stadium

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tennis Association was hit Friday with a negligence suit in New Jersey federal court from a woman alleging she was severely injured by a falling guardrail nearly three years ago while attending her college graduation ceremony at a U.S. Open tennis arena in New York.

Garden State resident Kiera Cullinan said the "large and heavy guardrail" fell directly on her head during the Fashion Institute of Technology's May 25, 2017, commencement ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. The USTA owned the facility and hosted the event, the complaint said.

The guardrail was "loose and/or defective at the time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!