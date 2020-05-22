US Tennis Sued Over College Grad's Head Injury At Stadium

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tennis Association was hit Friday with a negligence suit in New Jersey federal court from a woman alleging she was severely injured by a falling guardrail nearly three years ago while attending her college graduation ceremony at a U.S. Open tennis arena in New York. Garden State resident Kiera Cullinan said the "large and heavy guardrail" fell directly on her head during the Fashion Institute of Technology's May 25, 2017, commencement ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. The USTA owned the facility and hosted the event, the complaint said. The guardrail was "loose and/or defective at the time...

