United Strikes Deal To End Pilots' Military Leave Class Action

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- United Airlines Inc. has reached a deal to resolve a class action accusing it of violating federal law by failing to factor pilots' military leave time into their pension calculations. Pilot Michael Moss on Friday asked an Illinois federal judge to give preliminary approval to the pact, which would resolve the sole remaining claim in his Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act suit. He said that around 239 pilots are expected to be able to get a cut of the $275,000 settlement, and added that after various deductions are made for things like attorney fees, there would be around $170,333 left...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS