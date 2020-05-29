UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 5:29 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen German financier Lars Windhorst dragged into court by a hospitality company, an Emirati lender sue former executives of a scandal-hit health company, and a bank representing the estate of musical artist Prince file IP claims against a unit of a major record label. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Conister Bank Ltd. v. Burns and another Business lender and personal financier Conister Bank filed a Part 7 claim against Perry Burns of Working Capital Partners, a business cash-flow specialist, on May 22. Also named as a...

