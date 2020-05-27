Calif. Leads Coalition Challenging Trump Fuel Economy Rule

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A coalition of more than 20 states and local governments led by California challenged the Trump administration's new greenhouse gas and fuel economy standards in the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday, arguing they are an unlawful retreat on a major climate change policy that will make public health worse. Vehicles cross the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in file photo. California is leading a coalition of states and local governments challenging the Trump administration's weakened greenhouse gas and fuel economy standards. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration has once again ignored science and the threat of climate change to issue a harmful...

