Facebook Wants Full 9th Circ. To Reconsider Wiretap Ruling

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Facebook on Tuesday urged the full Ninth Circuit to reconsider a panel's ruling last month that users could move forward with several wiretap and privacy claims, arguing that the panel's finding "conflicts with precedent and fundamentally changes the definition of 'wiretapping.'" In early April, the three-judge panel partially revived the users' multidistrict litigation alleging that the social media giant unlawfully tracked logged-out users' online browsing activities and then sold that information to advertisers without users' knowledge. Notably, the panel rejected Facebook's argument that it was a "party" to the communications between users and third-party websites they visited that contained Facebook plug-ins...

