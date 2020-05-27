Netflix, Amazon, Apple Beat IP Suit Over Kids' Song In Film

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge held Wednesday that the inclusion of a children's song in a documentary about burlesque performers was fair use while tossing a suit brought by the songwriters against Amazon, Netflix and Apple. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos granted motions to dismiss by Netflix Inc. and Apple Inc. and a judgement on the pleadings for Amazon.com Inc., and said the use of the song in the documentary was fair use for several reasons, including because it implemented the song as a "transformative work." While the song "communicates a light-hearted children's story about a student looking forward to lunch...

