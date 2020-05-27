Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix, Amazon, Apple Beat IP Suit Over Kids' Song In Film

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge held Wednesday that the inclusion of a children's song in a documentary about burlesque performers was fair use while tossing a suit brought by the songwriters against Amazon, Netflix and Apple.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos granted motions to dismiss by Netflix Inc. and Apple Inc. and a judgement on the pleadings for Amazon.com Inc., and said the use of the song in the documentary was fair use for several reasons, including because it implemented the song as a "transformative work."

While the song "communicates a light-hearted children's story about a student looking forward to lunch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!