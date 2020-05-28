Express Scripts Loses Bid To Probe Emails In Antitrust Case

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts Inc. may not use an "overbroad" discovery request to dig through years of emails belonging to a consultant for an Illinois city that filed a proposed class action over drugmaker Mallinckrodt's purported scheme to drive up the cost of a hormone treatment, an Illinois federal judge has ruled. The pharmacy benefit manager failed to establish the relevancy of why it needs all of ELMC Risk Solutions LLC's communications from 2007 to the present with law firm Haviland Hughes concerning the drug Acthar, as the request goes beyond the scope of the current case, according to Wednesday's ruling by U.S....

