House Dems Ask FTC To Probe TikTok Over Kids' Privacy Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen U.S. House Democrats are pushing the Federal Trade Commission to look into allegations that TikTok blatantly disregarded a deal with the agency that required it to bolster its privacy protections for children, joining a chorus of advocacy groups and other lawmakers who have raised questions about the popular video-sharing app's collection and use of personal data. In a letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons Thursday, Reps. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, joined by 12 of their Democratic colleagues on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, urged the commission to "seriously consider" investigating issues...

