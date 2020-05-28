Hertz Wants Currency, Wage Suits Stayed For Bankruptcy

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Hertz Corp. has asked federal courts to press pause on proposed class action suits by customers claiming they were hit by hidden currency conversion fees and by workers claiming they were cheated out of overtime as the company begins Chapter 11 proceedings. Hertz filed a notice of its Chapter 11 filing and the automatic bankruptcy stay Wednesday with the New Jersey federal court hearing customer Daniel Margulis' breach of contract and fraud claims and Thursday with the New York court hearing claims that workers at the company's New York locations were misclassified as managers to avoid giving them overtime pay....

