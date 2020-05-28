Pharma Cos. Slam Cert. Bid In Diabetes Drug Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A group of pharmaceutical companies, including Bausch Health Co., has urged a California federal judge not to certify a class of buyers claiming the companies violated federal antitrust law by blocking a generic version of the diabetes drug Glumetza from entering the market. In a Wednesday filing, the companies said the class claims were inadequate — namely because the proposed class was not cohesive. Bausch and others said named plaintiffs Meijer Inc., KPH Healthcare Services Inc. and Bi-Lo LLC faced different circumstances than those in the proposed class. They "are almost entirely unlike the members of the direct purchaser class they...

