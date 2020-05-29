Ligado Opposes NTIA's Push To Stall 5G Plan Approval

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Satellite operator Ligado Networks pushed back on the U.S. Department of Defense's bid to nix its planned 5G network by defending the Federal Communications Commission's green light for the project in a filing Friday. Ligado wrote in a brief opposing a petition to stay its 5G network deployment that the request, filed by the U.S. Department of Commerce on behalf of the military, is "remarkably thin" and ignores the FCC's extensive rulemaking process that backed up its project approval. The "extraordinary request to stop the FCC's decision from taking effect is outrageous," Ligado said in a statement regarding the petition from the Commerce Department's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS