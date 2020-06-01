Texas Can't Reverse $28.8M Jury Verdict Over Highway Project

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas lost a bid to undo a $28.8 million jury award in a lawsuit brought against it by a developer who said the Grand Parkway toll road project and the related condemnation of 40 acres tanked the value of the site for a proposed residential development. On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston upheld the win in favor of CC Telge Road LP, rejecting arguments from the state that the developer's damages model was "speculative" and was only entitled to about $1.3 million. Texas had argued that CC Telge "willfully chose" to...

