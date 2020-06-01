NY Judge Says Ill. Plaintiff Can't Control Clearview BIPA Suits

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois plaintiff alleging Clearview AI's searchable face database violates the state's biometric privacy law has "no right to control the litigation and disposition of any claim other than his own" and can't intervene in similar cases pending in the Southern District of New York, a New York federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said given that no class has yet been certified in the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act cases pending against Clearview in New York or Illinois federal court, Illinois plaintiff David Mutnick's interest in being in control of the Clearview AI lawsuits is "too attenuated to justify...

