How COVID-19 Applies To Weakened Competitor M&A Defense

By James Langenfeld and Chris Ring

James Langenfeld Chris Ring



Assuming that the weakened competitor defense is applicable only in narrow circumstances, the Court concludes that the Proposed Merger nonetheless present a rare case.[4]



The key to the successful invocation of a weakened competitor argument here was a showing that, as in General Dynamics, Sprint lacked an element essential to its competitiveness going forward, namely low-band spectrum for 5G; and a parallel showing that the assets that Sprint did have, its capacious mid-band spectrum, could better serve consumers when paired with T-Mobile's complementary low-band spectrum. In short, the weakened competitor argument was reinforcing of the efficiency argument.

