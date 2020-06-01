Ex-Met's 'Already Soiled' Reputation Sinks Defamation Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:46 PM EDT) -- Former New York Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra can't sue his onetime teammate Ron Darling for defamation, a New York state judge has ruled, saying Dykstra's "already soiled" reputation means he can't suffer any further harm from an account of a racist tirade that appears in Darling's recent book. Dykstra had sued Darling, as well as Darling's ghostwriter Daniel Paisner, publisher St. Martin's Press LLC and parent company Macmillan Publishing Group LLC, alleging Darling's 2019 memoir defamed Dykstra and caused him emotional distress by recounting a story of Dykstra spewing insulting and racist words at an opponent before a 1986 World Series...

