Ryanair Sees Funds' Securities Fraud Claims Narrowed

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday trimmed securities fraud claims against Irish budget airline Ryanair, dismissing "flimsy evidence" from pension funds on all proposed class action claims except those related to the comments the company's CEO made about the likelihood of unionization. The lawsuit from The City of Birmingham Firemen's and Policemen's Supplemental Pension System and the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System seeks to recoup investor losses from the Dublin-based airline and its CEO Michael O'Leary. They claim O'Leary's anti-union comments — including that "hell [would] freeze over" before Ryanair welcomed unions — were misleading because employees later...

