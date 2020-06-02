If The DOD Wants Ligado's Spectrum, It Should Buy It

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission recently approved long overdue modifications to Ligado Networks' spectrum licenses that will allow the company to build out a 5G network. Ligado's 35 MHz of mid-band spectrum represents a significant contribution to U.S. leadership in 5G. The FCC's decision is the culmination of a multiyear proceeding during which Ligado made many concessions to address industry and government concerns about interference with GPS devices in an adjacent spectrum band. However, the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies in Congress are not satisfied. They are attempting to overturn the FCC's decision because, the DOD claims, Ligado's 5G...

