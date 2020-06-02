LGBTQ Bias Suit Against YouTube Faces Skeptical Judge

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge appeared open Tuesday to tossing a discrimination lawsuit alleging YouTube and its parent Google are violating the First Amendment and civil rights statutes by censoring LGBTQ content creators, saying the Ninth Circuit's recent ruling in Prager University v. Google Inc. seems to be dispositive. During a hearing held via the Zoom video platform, U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia K. DeMarchi told attorneys that it seems that the First Amendment claims can't move forward under the Ninth Circuit's Prager decision in February, which held that Google LLC and YouTube LLC are not state actors subject to judicial scrutiny under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS