Texas Atty Tells 5th Circ. Warrants Needed In Phone Searches

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas immigration attorney is urging the Fifth Circuit to find that the "humiliating and degrading" cellphone searches border agents subjected him to are unconstitutional, arguing that they shouldn't be permitted to conduct such searches without warrants. George Anibowei told the circuit court in a brief Monday that in the last four years he had his cellphone seized and searched five times by border agents, making them privy to confidential attorney-client information even though they didn't have warrants in violation of the Fourth Amendment — which protects U.S. citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures. Anibowei argued that a Texas federal court...

