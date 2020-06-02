Cox Can't Topple $1B Piracy Verdict, But Wins Some Trims

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday largely upheld a $1 billion internet piracy verdict won by major record labels against Cox Communications, but said he would need to reassess how many songs had been involved in the lawsuit in order to recalculate the award. U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady swept aside most of Cox's challenges to the enormous December verdict, including the telecom giant's argument that there hadn't been adequate evidence for the jury to find it had run roughshod over the record labels' copyright protections. Judge O'Grady also rejected Cox's contention that the award was "unjust and excessive." However, he...

