Big Fish Reaches $155M Deal To End Suits Over Slot Apps

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Big Fish Games has reached a $155 million settlement with consumers suing over its "ruinous" and "predatory" slot machine phone games, roughly three months after the consumers asked for class certification and a temporary injunction that would have put those games on ice. In a motion filed Tuesday that asks the Washington federal court overseeing two parallel lawsuits to pause them while the parties hammer out the final details, the parties said they've come to an agreement on the broad strokes of a deal. Big Fish and perhaps other defendants would pony up $155 million for a nonreversionary settlement fund, meaning...

