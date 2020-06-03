Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Big Fish Reaches $155M Deal To End Suits Over Slot Apps

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Big Fish Games has reached a $155 million settlement with consumers suing over its "ruinous" and "predatory" slot machine phone games, roughly three months after the consumers asked for class certification and a temporary injunction that would have put those games on ice.

In a motion filed Tuesday that asks the Washington federal court overseeing two parallel lawsuits to pause them while the parties hammer out the final details, the parties said they've come to an agreement on the broad strokes of a deal.

Big Fish and perhaps other defendants would pony up $155 million for a nonreversionary settlement fund, meaning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!