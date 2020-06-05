UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 2:40 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen a Chinese billionaire dissident launch another legal fight with UBS AG, a demolition company lodge a negligence claim against Hiscox and an asbestos solutions provider and an airport sim card seller target telecommunications giant Vodafone. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Fiducia Commercial Solutions LLP v. Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd. British business financial consultant Fiducia Commercial Solutions LLP filed a breach of contract claim against Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd., a British spice, herbs and packaged dry goods supplier. Fiducia is represented by Neil Davies and Partners. The case is Fiducia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS